Designing an entrepreneurial journey

Afifa started her journey as a part-time job but with a good response, she is turning it into a full-fledged entrepreneurship journey.

She said that she keeps challenging herself and adding new designs on the demand of customers.

Afifa is now working on developing a website for her endeavor so that people can connect with a single click and can place orders easily. As she keeps her journey in textile art going, she is introducing calligraphic art into textiles to make them more attractive.

“I have not let go any of art form. I am continuously learning and experimenting with new things. I have participated in many international competitions of art and won many awards. I believe that if one is passionate about something, her art will be noticed and acknowledged,” she added.

Afifa says that through social media, every type of art form will get its audience if the art is authentic and done with professionalism.

She says that beyond government job and investing huge money in business, Social media and art is helping youngsters to earn with zero or little investment.