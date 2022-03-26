Drinking coffee could benefit heart, help you live longer: Study

The first study focused on more than 382,500 adults who did not have heart disease and were aged 57 on an average. Participants who drank two to three cups of coffee daily had the lowest risk for later developing the heart problems the study focused on, the researchers found.



People who drank roughly one cup of coffee per day had the lowest risk of having a stroke or dying from cardiovascular disease.



Another study looked into the relationships between different types of coffee -- caffeinated ground, caffeinated instant and decaffeinated -- and the same health outcomes. Whether the decaf coffee was ground or instant wasn't specified.

