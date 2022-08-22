Empowering Tribals with Literacy and Life Skills

Secretary, Department of Tribal Affairs, Dr Shahid Choudhary said that in a recent historic decision, the scholarship for higher studies of tribal students got enhanced by 125%. This he said was pending since 2012. “More than 300 new courses added under scholarship scheme under Rs 50 Cr budget,” Dr Choudhary said.

Dr Choudhary said that under the Star-100 initiative, the Jammu and Kashmir government sponsored coaching for the Union Public Service Commission UPSC, Civil Services examination. “Under this initiative, nearly 100 tribal students have been selected.” He said that after a 125% hike in scholarships which was long overdue since 2012, the scholarship portal is now live for Jammu and Kashmir tribal students.

‘Education is the way forward’

He said that education is the only endeavour to empower the communities and bring some remarkable changes on the ground for the community upliftment. “Any community needs rich minds to lead from the front. We are also focusing on scouting budding entrepreneurs who will be later on guided for their future endeavours.”

He said that education of tribal students, particularly in remote areas, has remained a concern of the tribal communities, however, owing to various reasons the department could not move beyond the routine scholarships’ disbursement through the education department.

“Many steps have been taken. We have sketched a brief account of our recent initiatives for education of tribal students aimed at laying a strong foundation. There is a very challenging task ahead in this regard.”