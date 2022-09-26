Emraan Hashmi wraps up Kashmir shoot of ‘Ground Zero’

Srinagar, Sept 26: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi who was shooting for his next flick ‘Ground Zero’ here for the last one month has wrapped up its Kashmir schedule.
"And it's a schedule wrap, " Emraan wrote in a Twitter post while putting a couple of pictures with the crew. “The shoot completed on Saturday and the crew has flown back to Mumbai on Sunday,” said a member of Khawar Jamsheed (KJ) Productions, organiser of the shooting in Kashmir.
The director of the film Tejas Vijay Deoskar also confirmed to Greater Kashmir that the shoot of the film in Kashmir has been completed.
The actor arrived in the valley on August 24 and shot the film at different locations of Srinagar including BSF camp at Humhama and Pantha Chowk, interiors of Dal Lake, S P College M A Road and Laripora village of south Kashmir’s Pahalgam town.
It is for the first time that Emraan visited the valley. As per KJ Productions member, the actor enjoyed shooting in Kashmir.
“He was in love with the place and has been impressed by the hospitality of the people and his hotel staff,” he said.
The actor has been shooting amid the tight security arrangements made for him. A few days back, the actor was seen with the former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police South Kashmir Range Abdul Jabbar (IPS) in a photo.
On September 19, police in a tweet said that it has arrested a miscreant for pelting stones on crew members during a film shoot in Pahalgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Anantnag police wrote, "During the ongoing film shooting at Pahalgam on 18th Sept at the closing of the shooting at 07:15 PM, one miscreant pelted stones on the crew members. Accordingly, FIR no. 77/2022 was registered in Police Station Pahalgam. The miscreant was identified and arrested.”
Many reports said that Emraan was injured in a stone pelting incident at Pahalgam. While refuting the reports, the actor tweeted and said, “The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate”
The film also features actress Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain.
Reportedly, it is said that Emraan has been brought on board to play the role of a BSF officer in the film.