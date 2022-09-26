Emraan Hashmi wraps up Kashmir shoot of ‘Ground Zero’

"And it's a schedule wrap, " Emraan wrote in a Twitter post while putting a couple of pictures with the crew. “The shoot completed on Saturday and the crew has flown back to Mumbai on Sunday,” said a member of Khawar Jamsheed (KJ) Productions, organiser of the shooting in Kashmir.

The director of the film Tejas Vijay Deoskar also confirmed to Greater Kashmir that the shoot of the film in Kashmir has been completed.

The actor arrived in the valley on August 24 and shot the film at different locations of Srinagar including BSF camp at Humhama and Pantha Chowk, interiors of Dal Lake, S P College M A Road and Laripora village of south Kashmir’s Pahalgam town.

It is for the first time that Emraan visited the valley. As per KJ Productions member, the actor enjoyed shooting in Kashmir.