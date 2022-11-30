Excessive TV viewing in childhood can later lead to smoking, gambling: Study

The researchers' follow-up data from the Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Study (known as the Dunedin Study) and investigated how television viewing in childhood was related to the risk of having a substance use disorder or disordered gambling in adulthood, according to the University of Otago, New Zealand.

Dr Helena McAnally, the study's author says, "Excessive TV viewing during leisure time between the ages of 5 and 15 may contribute to the development of later disorders."