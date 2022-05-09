Faika’s entrepreneurial journey

Irrespective of the field they belong to, young entrepreneurs of Kashmir are finding new ways to turn their passion into art. With each passing day, youngsters in Kashmir are venturing into different fields and turning into self-taught home bakers, artists, designers, and whatnot.

As the field of art is emerging in Kashmir, young girls aided with online platforms are taking their passion for art and turning it into business opportunities.

Faika Fareed Khan, a young engineer from Anantnag is trying to realise her dream of art and is successfully turning it into a business opportunity.

She says that being passionate about art since her school days she never thought of taking it up professionally but as the covid crippled the world, Faika found solace and an entrepreneurship opportunity in art.