Will screen films of talented Kashmiri filmmakers throughout India: ICCR chairman

Pune, June 11: Praising Sarhad for its social service, former minister and Apni Party chairman Syed Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said that Kashmiris were proud of the NGO that he said had supported children from the region by educating and nurturing them.

“When people from mainland India were avoiding J&K, Sarhad stood behind us and helped us. Sarhad has set an example in social service and Kashmiris are proud of it. Sarhad supported brilliant children from J&K and brought them to Pune to nurture and educate them,” he said.

Bukhari said that many Kashmiri students were raised and their minds moulded by Sarhad Founder-President Sanjay Nahar.

“Sarhad is a success story. I am sure that these Kashmiri children will strive hard to justify the faith Nahar has shown in them,” said Bukhari.