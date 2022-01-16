‘Fractured Fleet’

“We are facing a shortage of drivers and currently we are short of at least 400 new drivers,” a senior official of the corporation said. This not only results in incurring huge financial losses rising each year to the corporation but also paints a grim picture of the corporation here and elsewhere. “I haven’t seen this grim picture of SRTC in my entire service career,” a senior official of the corporation, wishing anonymity, told Greater Kashmir.

“We are not only suffering financially but our entire bus and truck fleets are also badly hit,” he said, adding “The future of J&K’s ‘lifeline’, SRTC, is growing fainter by the day. It is not just about SRTC’s survival, but even the legacy of it that seems to be going away.”