From Heart to Canvas: Painting for Peace

The house resonates with the art vibes, with colours and their smell dotting the corners.

A canvas hung in one corner of the living room is about a boatman in the famed Dal Lake interiors during the fall. Another canvas is about children warming up during the chilly winters. Yet another portrait of a woman with a smile in subtle colours reflects the interplay of emotions between different subjects on the canvas. This boldness of theme juxtaposed with innovative use of colour and strokes is artist Soni’s forte. A peep around this beautifully done hall of Soni’s residence introduces one to myriad colours juxtaposed against pieces done in various colour schemes.

Describing herself as a cop-wife, spiritual, humanist by nature, and a fine artist by passion, Soni while narrating a journey of a common artist like hers says, “If you want the rainbow, you have to put up with the rain.”

“Art is a passion to me. It is my lively interaction with nature and society,” explains Udhampur-based artist Soni.

She studied Fashion Technology at the National Institute of Fashion Technology and later worked with some well-known fashion designers in Delhi. She is also a self-taught artist. Art is something that has come to her as a passion and she self-taught herself by remaining steadfast in producing some remarkable works. Soni says that digital art was different from original paintings as one finds a lot of inspiration online.

“For today’s kids, there is so much to learn which was not the case during our times. You can simply go and click on YouTube and watch the content of your interest. Usually, I choose a theme based on a photograph I may find and develop it by adding my ideas and style,” she explains.