Game Changers: Meet Kashmir’s Gen Next entrepreneurs

Each of these pieces of art had a story behind them which made every buy unique in its own special way. These stories were what made us special and helped us portray all of them on our social media pages.

He says keeping in tune with our ways of working was Pernia’s Pop-up shop where we became one of the first brands from the valley to be placed in their physical stores as well as their website.” Adnan said.

“We decided to turn the tables as soon as the markets started to revive post pandemic. Tromboo Crafts was already a company on records and all it needed was an identity. As the digital presence was something we had already worked upon, we upheld it as our strength and got us registered as a true brand. Our logo and name carry the story of our heritage as well as our promise of being genuine to every individual whose life we touch through our art.” Adnan says.

Tromboo Crafts is and will be a work in progress that will fuel Adnan to keep dreaming on, aiming high, and striving hard to achieve all that he and my support system has dreamed of... to bring Kashmiri Art and Craft on world map!