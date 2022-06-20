GDC Baramulla students bag awards for two films at JAKIFF

Srinagar June 20: Two Short Films produced by the Department of Media Studies GDC Baramulla,"Schizophrenia" and “Khatay Angoor” were awarded the best film and 2nd Best film respectively at the recently concluded Sarhad’s 1st J&K International Film Festival, Pune.
More than 70 entries from different states across the globe participated at the festival, which was organized by JAKIFF at Pune, Maharashtra from 11 to 15 june, 2022.
The Film "Schizophrenia" is directed by Nayeem Mir, student of Media Studies 4th Semester. The film is aimed to portray the effects of "Schizophrenia" experienced by the victims of this disorder. While, “Khatay Angoor” was directed by Ubaid Zarger Alumuni of Media Studies.
“The department of Media Studies is providing Platform and training to its students for making such award winning Film Products”, Said, Dr. Danish Nabi, Head Department of Media studies, GDC Baramulla. Besides this he added that winning such awards has always been the top priority of our department and has encouraged our students to work professionally.
Nayeem looks forward to establish his own production house after completion of degree from the department of Media Studies. “It was impossible to bag this prestigious award without the guidance of my teachers and technical staff at the department of Media studies”, said Nayeem Mir, Director of “Schizophrenia".
The director of ‘Khatey Angoor’ Ubaid Zarger praised the department for providing platform to media student for making short films. “I feel really delighted that my film got recognition at international film festival which boosted my morale as a film maker”.