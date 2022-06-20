GDC Baramulla students bag awards for two films at JAKIFF

More than 70 entries from different states across the globe participated at the festival, which was organized by JAKIFF at Pune, Maharashtra from 11 to 15 june, 2022.

The Film "Schizophrenia" is directed by Nayeem Mir, student of Media Studies 4th Semester. The film is aimed to portray the effects of "Schizophrenia" experienced by the victims of this disorder. While, “Khatay Angoor” was directed by Ubaid Zarger Alumuni of Media Studies.