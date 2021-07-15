Google Cloud adds second cloud region in India in Delhi-NCR

"Google Cloud is firmly committed to supporting India's business and economic recovery. A central piece of this is providing cloud infrastructure and technologies to support the digitisation of organizations of all sizes and at scale...A second region in India brings significant benefits to our customers," he added.

Kurian said the Indian market is one of the fastest growing businesses for the company globally on account of growth in large as well as SME (small and medium enterprises) customers.

"Part of the reason we are investing so much in expanding our product footprint, our engineering investment, our go to market footprint, as well as our cloud regions is because of the growth we're seeing, and we're very happy with the growth we're seeing in India. It is one of the fastest growing markets for us globally," he said.