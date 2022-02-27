How Kashmir’s Daredevil Linemen Work Without Official Spark

“My association with the PDD has changed my life forever. I lost my arm in the line of duty and then I got bed ridden for months. It affected my family mentally and economically,” recalls Sofi, while speaking to Greater Kashmir.

“I was repairing the main HT lines at Budgam village when I received an electric shock. I felt unconscious and later when I woke up to my senses, I found myself a changed person, someone who was now a dependent person—a liability,” sobs Sofi. “Doctors told me that that the shock had caused the grievous damage to my body and to prevent the further impairment, they needed to cut down my left as soon as possible,” Sofi says, “All this while I had my own colleagues, all of them daily-wagers sitting next to me and they were the ones who took care of my family and consoled them as well.”