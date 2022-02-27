How Kashmir’s Daredevil Linemen Work Without Official Spark

NAZIR GANAIE
Muhammad Ashraf Sofi, 33, a daily-wage lineman, of central Kashmir’s district Budgam was performing his duties when he received a severe electric shock and fell off the ladder. A week later he regained consciousness with his left arm amputated at tertiary Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar.
One year on, Sofi along with his colleagues continue to toil hard to provide hassle-free services to the people amid all weather conditions in Kashmir region.
Like Sofi, hundreds of daily-wage linemen with Jammu Kashmir’s Power Development Department (JKPDD) have been narrating their ordeal. However; these sad stories have been going to the deaf ears.
“My association with the PDD has changed my life forever. I lost my arm in the line of duty and then I got bed ridden for months. It affected my family mentally and economically,” recalls Sofi, while speaking to Greater Kashmir.
“I was repairing the main HT lines at Budgam village when I received an electric shock. I felt unconscious and later when I woke up to my senses, I found myself a changed person, someone who was now a dependent person—a liability,” sobs Sofi. “Doctors told me that that the shock had caused the grievous damage to my body and to prevent the further impairment, they needed to cut down my left as soon as possible,” Sofi says, “All this while I had my own colleagues, all of them daily-wagers sitting next to me and they were the ones who took care of my family and consoled them as well.”
‘Buried With Hope of Regularization’
Another such incident occurred in north Kashmir’s district Baramulla in which a PDD daily-wage lineman got electrocuted while fixing the electric lines at Aaribal colony in Old Town of the district. A daily-wage lineman Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, hailing from Drangbal in Baramulla was grievously wounded, receiving a high voltage electric shock while repairing a transformer at Aaribal colony. The lineman was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital however he succumbed on the way. This pushed Dar’s family into a state of shock and further economic impoverishment.
Similarly, in yet another incident, Shabir Ahmad Dar, a daily-wage lineman of south Kashmir’s district Kulgam was grievously injured after falling off an electricity pole in his native village Bogund in Kulgam. Dar lost the battle for life at the hospital after five days. Like Ashraf and Mushtaq Dar’s family too have been facing severe mental trauma and are recollecting that fateful day. Living in abject poverty, Dar’s colleagues initially had collected money for his medical expenses. According to the family, the deceased was continuing his services in the Power Development Department for the last twenty years with the hope that his services would once get regularised.
“Our colleague was buried with this hope of getting regularized. We have been witnessing so much trauma and every time officials or politicians come, do the lip services and leave,” says, Ali Muhammad, member of daily-wage union of the Department. Dar is now survived by wife and a teenage son.
Braving all odds, the daily-wage linemen working with JKPDD for many years have been risking their lives to ensure that the people get uninterrupted and hassle-free power supply. In all the weather conditions, these linemen are seen clinging to the electric poles, repairing damaged wires or rectifying the snags in electric transformers in cities, towns, and villages.
According to experts, the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department wasn’t taking any adequate protective measures to curb the growing deaths on line of duty to restore electricity across the region. They say that there was a rise in the number of casualties and disabilities as the department wasn’t paying any heed to their cries of safety and regulations. Notably, in the case of Gowhar Bhat, a daily-wage lineman and a resident of Pathan Pahloo village, working on an electric pole in Tengpona village of Pulwama, the administration had failed to provide him adequate safety gears. A newly-wed poor man leaves behind a trail of agony in the form of his dependent parents and shocked wife who hardly fathom what led to her husband’s death during duty.
“This is shameful and criminal negligence on the part of authorities for not providing these linemen with requisite personal protection tools and equipment while taking them to work on transmission and distribution lines,” says, Shakeel Qalander, civil society member and former president, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI). He says that the society was indebted to these warriors for carrying out their official duties with diligence. “Hats off to these warriors for risking their lives to ensure electricity supply to our homes and commercial establishments.”
Social activist, Nazir Ahmad Khan, says that “When we are warming up in our cosy rooms, these sons of soil are risking it all for us.”
Kashmir’s netizens have come in the support of the daily-wage linemen, demanding a suitable rehabilitation and permanent jobs for them.
Engineer JavedQadir, a netizen while taking to social media networking facebook, says, “We just comment and show digital sympathy towards these casual labourers but the reality is this is the casualty of these employees by doing such a job with a meagre wage.” While another netizen and journalist Mir Farhat, argued that it was an exploitation of unpaid need basis workers and daily-wagers.”
‘Without Safety Gear’
Scores of linemen in Kashmir region—who work under harsh weather conditions without safety gear, insurance cover, meagre wages continue to face vulnerability.
“It is a shame on part of the administration and KPDCL. They should provide all types of vehicles, equipment and gears to these workers who have been risking their lives for many years now,” says Maqsood Shadad, a consultant. He says that there were no visible safety kits or special training imparted by the administration to the workforce.
“Government doesn’t have any special rehabilitation for the disabled or injured who have their own sordid and pathetic tale to share,” president of the Linemen Union, Irfan Ahmad Kawa, says. “We have seen a lot of struggle for our survival. All we want is to have a sigh of relief,” he says.
Union president (Srinagar Circle) from central Kashmir’s district Budgam, Abdul QayoomGanaie, says that they have been diligently working for the upgradation of power infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. “We have not only given our We too have families’: Shocking lives of Kashmiri linemen –
He says that there are around 6183 daily-wage linemen of Kashmir region who are registered with JKPDD, while as above 6000 in Jammu region.
“The issue is that there are many classified sections and subsections which are putting the life and career of hundreds of us in jeopardy,” Qayoom says.
“We have an unpaid section, a salary break section and then one more. The government must take a humane view of absorbing all of us who have given their blood and life to this organization,” he says, adding that the Jammu and Kashmir Permanent Daily-wage or Temporary Daily-wage electrical unions have been fighting the cause of regularization and dignified services to the workers.
‘Health Hazards’
With people coming out in support and despite being hailed as ‘unsung heroes’, linemen of Kashmir power department are grappling with a low-pay, hazardous duty, and lack of a robust post-trauma shock-absorbing system.
Chief Engineer, JKPDD, Aijaz Ahmad Dar chose not to comment on the issue and passed on the buck. While the other senior officials at the department opine that there was a need to create a robust mechanism in which these linemen are covered. “Compensation from the government side won’t work and that won’t bring back the precious lives succumbing to the altar of electricity.”
‘Fix Responsibility, Make Them Accountable’
While hundreds of linemen or daily-wagers are seen carrying giant wooden ladders in the modern times when artificial intelligence has a robust market and modern gadgets are readily available in the market, their immediate bosses, including JEs, AEs, AEEs or Xens are hardly moving out their offices. According to insiders, the rising level of alleged corruption and lack of accountability to these officials is taking a lot of brunt on the vital functioning of the department.
“How many times have you heard a JE or AE has been put to the task for the loss of lives we have suffered,” an insider wishing anonymity says.
“Government should constitute a Death Audit Committee at JKPDD who will look into the loopholes. I am sure many heads will roll down and we will have many reasons to declare a few officials as deadwood,” he claims. The senior official with a rank of SE, says that these officials hardly visit vicinities or carry out the on-the-spot visits for grievances, while as these lineman—who are known as face of PDD in the eyes of consumers, aren’t provided any modern gadgetry which could help them save their lives.
Amid lack of official policy for their regularization and working on meagre salary, hundreds of linemen at the JKPDD have been working on the ground zero to provide electricity services to the people in Kashmir region during sub-zero temperatures. The family members of the deceased linemen say that responsibility of their deaths should be fixed on the officials on duty and a thorough investigation and probe should be ordered, so that more technicians don’t lose their lives in the line of duty.
‘Blurred Hope’
The department has over 6000 daily wage linemen performing their duties in toughest times in Kashmir region while over 6000 are in Jammu region. Most of the top rung officials of the department and the Corporations strongly admit that it was because of the daily-wagers that electricity is being provided to the Jammu and Kashmir without any fail and also during harsh weather conditions, their role is remarkable.
"These daily wagers linemen are a neglected lot. They risk their lives for a meagre amount of Rs 6000 a month and they keep hoping that their services will be regularised but there seems no end to their wait," said a top divisional level officer of the department,” a senior official of the department says.
Pertinently in the last one decade, more than 500 PDD workers have reportedly died in Jammu and Kashmir, while among the 1500 injured workers, many have been rendered crippled for life.
‘Govt Moves A Step’
The government has initiated the process to finalize rules to regularise the PDLs and TDLs of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) and Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL).
According to an official order, a copy of which is in possession with Greater Kashmir, says that directions have been issued to finalize the rules for the regularisation of PDLs and TDLs of the power department. The order issued by the administrative department has directed the Managing Directors of KPDCL and JPDCL for further necessary measures.
The copy of the order has also been sent to the top officials of the administration including the Chief Secretary, Dr.Arun Kumar Mehta among others.
According to the members of the daily-wage union, they have been moving from pillar to the post—demanding regularization and a dignified job. However, nothing was done so far. “We have high hopes for the LG sahab and his Principal Secretary as the new PS has taken a lot of initiatives for our welfare and we hope our demands are fulfilled soon,” the members say. “Power Department has been a victim of worst politicization and a breeding ground for political misadventures but with the change of the guard and the new PS, Nitishwar Kumar as its head, we have immense hopes that our cries and sordid tales will be heard soon.”