‘I feel lucky for my debut music album picturised in Kashmir’

In just two visits to Kashmir in the last one year, singer and TV host Aditya Narayan has become deeply enthusiastic about the Valley and its people. Aditya, who is in Kashmir presently to shoot for a music video album, in an exclusive interview with Senior Editor Saqib Malik says he wants to undertake more video shoots in the Valley for promoting destination Kashmir.

Kashmir Ink: This is your second visit to Kashmir. What are the key takeaways from your visits?

Aditya Narayan: It is simply heaven on earth and is rightly named. The first time I visited here was for my honeymoon and it was then and there that both me and my wife fell in love with this place. At that point in time we decided that whenever we get an opportunity we will shoot music videos or any other productions here. However, because of the two Covid waves our plans got delayed but as they say ‘dair aye durust aaye’.. we are here in Kashmir to shoot for four music videos. My father Udit Narayan will also be visiting Kashmir in the next few days for a 3-day visit.