In Pursuit of Livelihood in Jobless J&K

“For many jobless aspirants in Jammu and Kashmir, the struggle and suffering is unending,” Bhat says. “We did our best in academics so far. We got shortlisted for the interview on our own merit and appeared in an interview far from Kashmir. So much preparations, so much State’s exchequer gone into conducting the interviews and suddenly an order issued to withdraw the posts, what an absurd administration, what an irony,” she rued.

Scores of aspirants for Assistant Professor, Television & Film Making and Travel & Tourism who appeared for an interview at Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, urged Lieutenant Governor to reconsider the decision regarding withdrawal of the recruitment process. The aspirants argued that publishing a selection list in their case would take less time than re-advertisement of the vacancies and going through the process of short-listing and interviewing all over again.