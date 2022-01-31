Irfan's failure paved way for his success

A recently set up cafe has become a hangout of choice for coffee and food lovers in south Kashmir's Shopian town.

Located across a gurgling stream in the Batapora area, the interior decoration of the Cafe Cosa Nostra speaks volumes about the refined taste of its young owner Irfan Saleem Zargar

An immaculate wallpapered hall is festooned with antique decorative lights. The stunning chandeliers dangling from the ceiling are the cynosure of all eyes while the wooden furniture bears an elegant finish.

Three wooden mini gazebos exude an aristocratic feel. The visitors could be seen engaged in animated conversations over sumptuous food.