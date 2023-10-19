Isha Sharma: Shooting for 'Pashminna' in Kashmir added extra layer of motivation

Talking about the shooting in the beautiful Kashmir Valley, Isha said: “Pashminna, being my first foray into television, shooting in such a breathtaking location feels like a dream come true. It adds an extra layer of motivation to deliver my scenes to the best of my abilities.”“The stunning backdrop of Kashmir enhances the realism of our storytelling, aligning perfectly with the essence of our show. We aim to bring our viewers an authentic and immersive experience, and the picturesque setting contributes significantly to achieving that goal,” she said.