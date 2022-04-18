J&K Govt 'Misses' Roadmap for Rural Tourism

‘Utilise Local Resources’

According to stakeholders, the government must utilize the local resources and must give opportunities to local communities of mountainous and disadvantaged areas to create jobs and also improve their economic status, improve their organisational abilities and enhance their natural and cultural heritage.

“Rural tourism development should be one of the top priorities of the Tourism Department and they (government) should work on enhancing the overall facilities of the rural sector,” said Feroz Ahmad Baktoo, a stakeholder of the tourism industry. “All the stakeholders of the tourism industry must also focus on the availability of the diversification of the overall itinerary for the tourists in the region. WE should move beyond from offering a few places to our tourists and guide them to go and visit the off-beat destinations,” he said, adding, “Working on the rural tourism sector will bolster several actions with regard to the diversification of agricultural sector, promotion of local produce, new cultural methods, processing of agricultural products as well as the improvement of the services supplied in the sector of entertainment, accommodation and catering. This will give a new lease of life to the rural areas in Kashmir and also produce several jobs.”