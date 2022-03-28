'Kashmir is full of opportunities for entrepreneurs'

Over the past many years youngsters are trying to contribute to the popular fashion trend in Kashmir. Some are professionally trained while some are self-taught following the passion to make it big in the field.
While western wear is gaining popularity in Kashmir, designers like Sabia is trying to keep the presence of Kashmiri culture in her designs very noticeable.
Sabia who has done her bachelor's in Arts said that her passion to contribute to fashion design pushed her to do something different. Now after facing a lot of hardships in opening her outlet, she dreams to make it big in the field.
“My journey in fashion design started even before college. But I never thought to make it my profession initially. As my passion kept growing, by the end of 2018 I started to devise my plan to launch my brand called The Mirror."
"I believe that most of the girls are their own designers from a very young age and I was no different. I would give design ideas to my siblings to my tailor and everyone would love it, this passion and edge in the field helped me,” Sabia said.
Inspired by her own Kashmiri culture, Sabia said that she wanted to contribute to fashion while keeping the tradition of Kashmiri dressing alive in her designs.
“The clothing that we wear in our homes has made its way to fashion shows. Pheran is a good example of this and this is how our indigenous fashion has evolved. Through my venture, I wanted to contribute to this growing trend by putting my own innovations into it. This not only helped me to contribute to the field but also helped me to establish myself as a businesswoman”, she said.
Sabia said that as she comes from a family of office goers and she was the only one to go in the fashion business field, the initial steps were tough. She says that from selecting the workshop, outlet, and other employees, she found it hard to navigate the first few months as a newbie.
“Gaining the trust of clients is very important and when you are just a college pass out with little experience in it, the things get way more challenging. "
"After struggles, I opened my outlet at Bhagat Chowk Srinagar and hired artisans who would give life to my ideas. Initially, the order flow was low, but with the passing time I gained the trust of clients and now I have clients based abroad in the gulf and across India. My main aim is to keep the fashion indigenous and cater to local as well as international clientele,” she added.
Sabia is now catering to people of all age groups. Be it bridal wear, party wear, or casual, she has ideas for everything. She says that she allows the customers to choose and customize as per their taste and that is how she got a loyal customer base.
“I have artisans from outside and Kashmir. I am trying to give my best product so that people will always come back. It was the word of mouth and customer reviews that helped me to grow despite being new in the field,” she added. Sabia has hired artists for Tilla work, Dabka , mirror work , moti work and Katdana, “These are all handcrafted works and need a lot of finishing and detailing. Tilla is Kashmiri art and people from Kashmir as well as from outside are into it,” she added.
Sabia said that as she started in early 2019 and then two years of Covid followed. She says that her passion and hunger to do something kept her going. Sabia says that there are many young fashion designers who are working in the entertainment industry and making their mark.
“With the right opportunity, I would also like to take my work to a next level. Kashmir is becoming a hub of entertainment destinations and with that comes the opportunity to work with people associated with the entertainment industry. I want to take this opportunity and put my own idea into Kashmiri designer wear and showcase them around the world,” she added.
Sabia says that her idea started with a single idea in 2018 and she set up her store in 2019. She says that she started alone, but with the help and encouragement of her parents, siblings, and family, she made it possible.
She says that today they are a team of over half a dozen people are more people are joining.
“In addition to my core team, I have people like courier companies working with us. This has been possible with the professionalism that we believe in. My friends and customers are my strength. Social media has helped a lot in taking my work to people. People are visiting my store and social media platform to know my work,” she added.
Sabia says that the journey made her be financially independent, provide help to family and provide jobs to others as well.
She said that everyone is not an expert but a learner and if we keep believing in ourselves and make be passionate about what we do, we can do wonders.
Her idea of keeping the Kashmiri designs in fashion has bought her a loyal customer base. She says that she is glad that she is doing her bit to contribute to the Kashmir culture in some way.