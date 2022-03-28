'Kashmir is full of opportunities for entrepreneurs'

"I believe that most of the girls are their own designers from a very young age and I was no different. I would give design ideas to my siblings to my tailor and everyone would love it, this passion and edge in the field helped me,” Sabia said.

Inspired by her own Kashmiri culture, Sabia said that she wanted to contribute to fashion while keeping the tradition of Kashmiri dressing alive in her designs.

“The clothing that we wear in our homes has made its way to fashion shows. Pheran is a good example of this and this is how our indigenous fashion has evolved. Through my venture, I wanted to contribute to this growing trend by putting my own innovations into it. This not only helped me to contribute to the field but also helped me to establish myself as a businesswoman”, she said.

Sabia said that as she comes from a family of office goers and she was the only one to go in the fashion business field, the initial steps were tough. She says that from selecting the workshop, outlet, and other employees, she found it hard to navigate the first few months as a newbie.

“Gaining the trust of clients is very important and when you are just a college pass out with little experience in it, the things get way more challenging. "