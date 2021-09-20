Kashmir is not about bomb blasts, it is about people...beautiful people: Actor Imran Khan

Imran has been visiting Kashmir since 2007 when he was shooting for a TV soap. In 2009, he hosted TV channel Travel XT's travel film on the Gulmarg Winter Festival that year, which played a key role in the publicity part of the gala.

So, what motivated Imran to frequent the vale while the mainstream Bollywood gave it a cold shoulder? "My love for Kashmir. The love I have received from common Kashmiris is unparalleled, " Imran quipped in an exclusive chat with Greater Kashmir over phone from Mumbai.

Imran is no ordinary Bollywood actor. He made his debut in the 1991 film 'Inteha Pyar Ki' directed by renowned director J K Bihari, who had earlier introduced Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the 1988 family drama 'Biwi Ho To Aisi'.

'Inteha Pyar Ki' saw Imran sharing the screen with veteran actors Rishi Kapoor, Asrani, Shafi Inamdar and Satyendra Kapoor besides others. "In fact, the release of the film had clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's film that year, " Imran vividly recalls.

While he may not have enjoyed the fandom of the big Khans of Bollywood, Imran acknowledges that to debut in a film directed by a director of the caliber of JK Bihari in itself was a big recognition. "After Salman, the next Khan he had introduced was Imran, " Imran said.

What distinguishes Imran from typical Bollywood films though is his love for parallel cinema. Perhaps that is the reason why he has remained on the sidelines. And when it comes to Bollywood's portrayal of Kashmir, Imran is particularly disapproving.