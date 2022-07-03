Kashmir Losing Cultivable Land to Towering Malls, Giant Showrooms

Sources say that Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Srinagar Development Authority had formulated a report of "unauthorized and illegal commercial complexes" in Srinagar, particularly those which have come up on the Bypass till the year 2010. They informed that while some of these structures had come up after the owners "fraudulently" obtained the permission for construction from SMC's BOCA, others had affected massive changes in laying the buildings in violation of the permission. Several such permissions for commercial complexes have been found to have been issued in purely residential zones. A number of permissions have been issued without obtaining mandatory NOCs from different government departments. Some of the permissions have been issued for the raising of guesthouses but the owners have actually raised automobile showrooms and business centres.

Officials at Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) say that there are set guidelines for building permissions across Srinagar city. They say that the directives have been issued in the public domain and that no citizen shall build or erect any building or start the works specified in section 244 of J&K Municipal Corporation Act-2000 except with the previous sanction of the commissioner.