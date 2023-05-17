Kashmiri Pandit actress plays role of ‘Husna’ in 'The Kerala Story'

While Eleena rejected several projects, she accepted the role of Husna in "The Kerala Story" because she felt a deep connection to the character and believed in the importance of sharing the stories of women facing similar situations worldwide. She expressed pride in playing the character, despite feeling a stark contrast between Husna and herself in terms of appearance, speech, behavior, and mannerisms.

Eleena clarified that "The Kerala Story" is not against any religion but highlights the misuse of religion to spread hate and violence. She emphasized that Islam does not teach hate and denounced those who use it as a reference for their own benefit.

Hailing from Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Eleena grew up in Jammu. She encouraged aspiring actors from Jammu and Kashmir to study the art, pursue training, watch films, read books on acting techniques, and develop a vivid imagination and mindful listening skills.

Eleena expressed her belief in the talent of the youth in Jammu and Kashmir and their ability to achieve their goals, be it entering Bollywood or any other field. She mentioned having a few projects in the pipeline and expressed gratitude for the encouragement she receives from her family, friends, and even strangers.

"The Kerala Story" delves into the contentious topic of love jihad, focusing on the conversion of women in Kerala to Islam and their alleged abduction to ISIS-controlled regions.

The film's teaser, released in November 2022 by director Sudipto Sen, received backlash for allegedly depicting Kerala as a hub of radical Islamic terrorism. A case was registered under sections 153 A & B of the Indian Penal Code, addressing the promotion of disharmony and enmity between faith-based groups.

However, Sen stated that the film would address concerns upon its release and provide further substantiation.