Kashmiri Sufiyana Music: A broken note

“We have been organising programmes and concerts in which prominent Sufiyana artists participate. This year only, we had organised a music festival in SP College where Sufiyana Mausiqi was very well received,” says an official at J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL.

However, he also believes that peoples’ interest in popular Sufiyana has diminished over the years. But he immediately claims that it won’t become extinct as many organisations like JKAACL were busy organising festivals and various state level events for promoting this genre of music across the state.

“Again, organising events or festivals can be one of the efforts to save this genre of music. There are many other things that can be done like, organising workshops or series of lectures for the artists where they are taught it in detail,” he said, adding “the Music and Fine Arts College now doesn’t come under our supervision, I think that too can play a vital role. But we can help in promotional activities and I believe we are doing our best in that.”

He said that the government was also working on documenting the various genres of music across the region.