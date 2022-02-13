Kashmir’s Crumbling Heritage

“Our heritage house, which was built along the river Jhelum facing Khanqah-e-Moula, was raised to the ground mercilessly because we all wanted to have sophisticated amenities and expansion of the space,” she said. “All these years we have had a luxurious feeling that we were born and brought up in a house which not only was unique but had an aesthetically a unique structure,” she said, adding “Then I see lot of such houses, especially in Downtown are either left unattended or raised to the ground because we lack will to preserve our cultural heritage structures.”

According to World Monuments Watch, the Srinagar city has several colonial-style colleges, hospitals, courts and other heritage structures—which were constructed during the British occupation. However due to the rising demand for land in historic areas of Srinagar and the commercial value of many residential buildings has caused serious threat to the heritage sites.