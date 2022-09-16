Kashmir’s New Age Singers Steal The Show

Shazia Bashir

Shaiza has created a strong fan base with her dazzling performances. Shazia Bashir, a remote south Kashmir girl—left formal education to be a student of music for the rest of her life. She started singing songs at a young age and her work was appreciated widely in Kashmir. Later, she started her singing career in 2007 with a TV show called Milay Sur of DD Kashir. Shazia was selected in Milay Sur in the first audition and with this opportunity she got very famous and developed more interest in singing. “Being the only female contestant in the TV show, I never expected that I would be the winner of that program which gave me confidence,” she says.

In 2007, Kashir channel of Doordarshan Kendra, Srinagar introduced ‘Miley Sur’, a singing competition that eventually became the popular program and the most-watched show in Kashmir- mostly rural areas. The programme gave birth to a handful of young energetic artists, including this south Kashmir’s vocalist, who after a lot of struggle continues to give her power-pact performances in musical concerts in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere.

Bashir has achieved countless milestones and garnered accolades in her short span of musical career. Hailing from Achabal in south Kashmir’s Anantnag’s district, the ‘Milay Sur’ star has turned into a household name in light music singing across the valley. “I breathe music. Music makes me complete,” says Shazia Bashir, while singing Mastoor Tamlavith Kastoor Lagaw, a popular powerful song composed by noted singer and composer, Munir Ahmad Mir.

After gaining immense popularity in Kashmir as a vocal artist, she said she is out to become a ‘cultural ambassador’ for the State. Her talent has taken her to foreign countries including, United Kingdom, and she has travelled across India states to perform the Kashmiri light music.

“I was in London to participate in a concert. It was simply wonderful. The expatriate community applauded heartily to all my performances,” Shazia recalled.

She enjoys tremendous prowess in light music, ghazal genre, Sufi, hamud and naat. Shazia, a young singer coming from a militancy infested Achabal area of south Kashmir, is the most sought-after singer of Pandit families living in Jammu camps, when she sings kirtan, Bhajan, Leela for them.