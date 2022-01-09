Kashmir’s Winter Wonderland

A foreigner, hailing from Argentina, Alejo, told Greater Kashmir, he had arrived in India amid the peak of COVID scare and got stuck during lockdown. During this time, he says he, along with his sister, visited many Indian states and cities.

“When we arrived in Srinagar, Kashmir. We thought we were back home. We have many beautiful valleys back in our county. This place (Kashmir) is spellbound and when you talk about places like Drung, all you need is to take a deep breath and immerse into its natural beauty.” He says Drung has mesmerizing views of the frozen waterfall.

In the dead silence of the winters when everything rests under a blanket of snow, this place shows its true nature. “Because of the extremely low temperature, the waterfall freezes just like everything that surrounds it,” he says.