Koshur melodies in USA

Away from her homeland for the past nearly three decades, she has been working on a mission to preserve and promote traditional Kashmiri songs. She has been compiling lyrics of Kashmiri songs in form of books. Her latest book is Käsher Bäthh— Book of lyrics for Kashmiri Wedding Songs, Folk Songs, Everyday Traditional Songs and Childhood Songs

“It is easy to sigh and complain that our language and culture are in danger. Unless we do something about it, we have no one but ourselves to blame for its extinction. I do hope that all of us Kashmiris recognize the need for preserving our language for our future generations and proactively get involved in this project,” Samina told Kashmir Ink in an exclusive interview from the USA.