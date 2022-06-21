Lakhs of people benefited from Sahaj Yoga: Pradeep Chouhan

Q: You said this is a universal religion. This is practiced only in India or globally people are doing this?

Pradeep: Sahaj Yoga is practiced all over the world. More than 100 countries are following Sahaj Yoga and we have Sahaj Yogis Lakhs of Sahaj Yogis there. In India alone we have 1200 Sahaj Yoga centres and almost five lakhs people following this. They are spreading this message of love and peace to the whole world. This year is 100th birthday celebration year of Her Holiness Mataji Nirmala Devi and celebrations are already launched for a year and is named as Shri Adi Shakti Janam Shataabdi Mahotsav Varsh. During this we will tell people about the Kundalini awakening and all over the world we will go to public to tell them about this hidden power in us. And on March 19th 2023 we will do a big public program in Delhi with Lakhs of people and we are hopeful that million will get their self realisation. Today is an important day when India is celebrating Yoga Day we have also informed people about this beautiful gift of Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi to mankind.