Living on an ecological disaster

“There has been a lot of environmental degradation in various areas, which is not only affecting the overall vegetation but also affecting the health parameters of the district.”

The group says that the vegetation and trees of areas including Reshipora, Choon, Sholipora, Mahwara, Chadoora, Gudsutu, Laar, Harran, Hatharan, Gariand Khurid, Kariand Kalan, Nasrullah Pora, Watter Vani, Kaidi Pora, Dhaf Pora, Chunde Pora, Luber Tal, Sonpah, and most parts of the Beerwah Tehsil were continuously getting deteriorated due to the smoke that comes from the nearby brick kilns.

"It’s very saddening when I see a thick layer of black smoke coming from the chimneys of these brick kilns. It then gets accumulated all over our areas, our vegetation,” says Mudasir Ahmad Shah, a local from Reshipora area of Budgam. “Everything appears in a complete state of chaos and mess. There is no check from the administration. The result is we have to suffer on a daily basis,” he says.