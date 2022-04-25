Markhor|The Camouflaged Cliffhangers of Kashmir's Mountains

“More than the wildlife department, we must appreciate locals who have come out in showing love and respect for wildlife and their habitats,” he says.

He says that he has been visiting many wildlife sanctuaries for the last many years. “Many times, I get depressed after seeing the condition of the wildlife reserves and other forest areas. But in Lachipora, there is certainly a possibility of hope which is so refreshing,” he says.

Pertinently, according to IUCN, markhors are found in Afghanistan, India, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, between the altitudes of 600 and 3,600 m. The researchers believe that there are five subspecies, of which the Capra falconeri cashmiriensis is found in India. “In India, the markhor is found only in Jammu and Kashmir, between 1,800 to 4,300 metres,” says Riyaz Ahmad, who headed the Markhor Project for the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI). “There are about 300 markhor left, with the majority population in Kazinag.”