MILKING SUCCESS | Khajuria introduces milk ATMs in Jammu

Covid19 lockdown changed the fate of many and one of them was Abhineesh Khajuria, 28, who lives in the Sohanjana area which is 10 km away from Satwari area in Jammu district,He was working during the pre-COVID time in an MNC in Gurugram.
Khajuria has done B. Tech from Chandigarh and pursued his dream of becoming an IT expert by joining a company.
He was getting a good salary but there was no satisfaction in the high-paid job.
“My father (a farmer) namely Kulbushan Khajuria was innovative and he did innovation in agriculture (exotic vegetables) and was accordingly awarded for his unique contribution in the concerned field. This was the motivation which always inspired me and circumstances also compelled me to return back home as the covid19 had shut everything and we were also working from home,” he says recalling how the change of destination happened in his life all of a sudden in a positive way.
The field was new to him, but his father’s experience helped him to gain confidence and start from zero in the last one-and-half-year.
He had returned from Gurugram after doing a job for 2 years where he was feeling alienated with the work for which he studied in Chandigarh.
“I was not satisfied with the job. I had bent towards farming being a son of a farmer,” he adds when asked about the reason for doing a dairy farm - milk business which is quite opposite to the IT sector.
He says that: “Initially, we started with 100 cattle, cows. However, I used my technical background in this field to make it modern with the help of experts from abroad and made the milking process highly hygienic.”
With less number of employees, he says that the milking process can be done properly.
“We have brought a Total Mix Ration Machine for preparing cattle feed suited to the health of the cattle. We have a bulk milk cooler which keeps the temperature up to 4 degrees and for the first time introduced a milk ATM for the customers,” he says.
In milk ATMs, he says they have distributed pre-paid cards to their customers so that they can get the milk distribution hassle-free.
“More milk ATMs are likely to be introduced though we are already distributing milk at Talab Tillo, Shakti Nagar, and last Morh in Gandhi Nagar. The milk is also being directly delivered at home in Channi Himmat,” he says while explaining how the US-based experts have helped him to adopt a scientific approach to improving milk production without affecting the health of the cattle with required feed.