'Mughal-e-Azam' of Kashmiris is no more

Srinagar, July 7: The 'Mughal-e-Azam' (The Greatest Mughal) of Kashmiris is no more. Rarely has any other actor of the celluloid been so passionately, sentimentally and so personally loved by the people of Kashmir than him. Never has any other actor or performing artist endeared himself so closely to the people of Kashmir than Dilip Kumar.





The news of his death was received with shock even though it rekindled memories of the great old days of entertainment the outstanding actor has brought into the lives of millions all over the World.



It is surprising to note that the actor, who was known to the older generation of Kashmiris, has been the beloved of the local youth as well.