Multi-tasker par excellence promoting art, urban planning

“I have even shared this with senior officials in the administration. We need to boost capabilities. Look at Dubai, the way it has developed and now the place is exploring something as novel as laying of cables through sewerage lines. If we talk about developing Srinagar as a smart city, it is time to think out of the box,” says Naqshbandi.

Such is Iajaz’s zest for various sectors vis-à-vis art and culture that he is easily able to shift gears and switch conversations around topics of interest. He says Aesthetics Art Gallery, which was inaugurated on March 10, is now a registered entity with the government. “This gallery is a long-term initiative and a feature which will be there for good now. Right now 25- 30 artworks being showcased in the gallery are all my paintings based on the theme of nature and Kashmir. However, in the days to come, we expect to work for the revival of our rich traditional Kashmiri architecture and wood work,” says Naqshbandi.