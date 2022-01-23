NH-44: An Engineering Marvel or a Death Trap?

Jammu and Kashmir’s main lifeline, Srinagar-Jammu highway, has continued to remain in news in every weather, for all the reasons—becoming a death trap for travellers and visitors.

According to official figures, more people have died in road accidents than militancy in Jammu and Kashmir in the last four years. Over 22,000 road fatalities have occurred in the union territory during the last four years. During the same period, more than 1100 people including militants, security personnel, and civilians have died in strife, the official figures say.