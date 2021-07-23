Now Kerala govt employees have to affirm that not taken or given dowry

Chandy said that, in 2014, he further tightened these rules when a fresh directive came wherein each and every government official who gets married has to give an affidavit to his head of department that he has not taken any dowry.

Even though giving or taking dowry is banned, today the going rates of dowry, cutting among religions, continues unabated and among Christians, even though the amount of gold is very less, hard cash has to be given and a doctor with a PG degree can easily get anything above Rs one crore in cash, and of late, women are given a share of the property of their parents.

Among Hindus, it is gold and 100 sovereigns of gold is a common feature and then comes the share of the properties, and not to mention about pocket money given to the bridegroom by the bride's parents. In the Muslim community also, things are no different.