Ompora Health Club: Helping People To Stay Fit, Fight Against Drug Abuse

As the group of friends talked about life, they rolled cannabis joint. For Ahmad, a non-smoker, this was his first time and soon ecstasy overwhelmed him and before he knew it, he was addicted.

But with time, getting high from smoking cannabis wasn’t fun at all and Ahmad discovered other substances to be in a state of trance including brown sugar and heroin, he recalls.

As his savings and pocket money drained off, he resorted to stealing money from his parents and borrowed from the friends.

He would search for manual labour jobs on Sundays, uproot cannabis plants from local plots and steal poppy seeds. With the growing addiction, the chores for settling it grew tougher as well.

Tired and messed up, Ahmad now wanted to get rid of the addiction and live a normal life again, but that seemed almost impossible until one day he came across a social media post about Fit Youth Club Ompora (FYCO).

In a quest to lead a normal life again, he decided to join the club. Now, after a year at the club, Ahmad satisfactorily talks about his decision about joining the FYCO.

“The people here felt like a family from the first day who helped me to shun the disastrous habit of mine,” Ahmad says with gratitude.