Palak turns lockdown into business opportunity

While Jammu was under lockdown following the highest spike of COVID19 cases, a 23-year-old girl Palak Verma launched her youtube channel and worked as a freelancer through a website to help design interiors of the homes not only in Jammu but in the United States of America (USA).
This girl from Jammu took to the internet when there was no movement on the roads and everyone was under the four walls while COVID19 spread with the start of deadly virus initially.
The difficult days were turned into opportunities for Palak Verma who launched her youtube channel and provided free cost consultation to people through online mode for the interior design of their rooms.
Gradually, Verma joined a website that would provide interior designing consultation to the USA where she got two orders and worked on them.
“My work was appreciated and it was accordingly paid by the US-based firm,” she tells Greater Kashmir while asking the youth to look for openings to work for themselves.
She says that she always wanted to work and never desired to join any job. “I was against doing any kind of job. I belong to a business family as my father is a prominent jeweller in Jammu,” she says.
She further says that there was a motivation of people including family members and friends to work with dedication to achieve the desired goal.
“My youtube channel provides free consultation to the middle-class families in designing their rooms regarding colours, modern trends etc. Initially, I would provide free consultation online and then I have started charging people. My work is being appreciated by the people here and getting a good response from the client. Therefore, I have decided to organise my work in a well-planned manner with the architect,” she adds.
Following one year’s interior design diploma, she says that she was inking towards the profession which has provided her ample opportunities to grow and help people in implementing what they desire.
“Nowadays people do not have enough time and hence, they hire us for the interior design of their rooms,” she says while hinting at the project under “house of interior associates” she is going to implement with her team and architect.