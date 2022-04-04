Palak turns lockdown into business opportunity

The difficult days were turned into opportunities for Palak Verma who launched her youtube channel and provided free cost consultation to people through online mode for the interior design of their rooms.

Gradually, Verma joined a website that would provide interior designing consultation to the USA where she got two orders and worked on them.

“My work was appreciated and it was accordingly paid by the US-based firm,” she tells Greater Kashmir while asking the youth to look for openings to work for themselves.

She says that she always wanted to work and never desired to join any job. “I was against doing any kind of job. I belong to a business family as my father is a prominent jeweller in Jammu,” she says.