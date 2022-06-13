PENCILLING A SUCCESS STORY

During one of his visits to the factory, Allie began thinking of doing something beyond supplying the poplar logs.

"…And manufacturing pencil blocks sprang to my mind", he says.

Allie's plans soon came to fruition and he started manufacturing such blocks. He hired nearly a dozen workers to help him in the production process.

"I shifted all my focus to manufacturing the pencil blocks and I sent the first shipment of blocks to the company in 2011", he said.

A couple of years later, Allie learned to manufacture pencil slates, from which pencils are sliced out, and delivered copious supplies to Hindustan Pencils, a leading pencil company manufacturing popular pencil brands –Natraj and Apsara brands.

Allie produces around 300 bags of slats a day with an annual turnover of nearly Rs 10 crore. He also gives employment to 130 to 150 people in the area.