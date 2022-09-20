People of Kashmir ‘warm and welcoming’, says Emraan Hashmi

Srinagar Sept 20: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who is currently shooting for his upcoming flick in Kashmir, has refuted reports about being injured in stone pelting incident at tourist destination Pahalgam.
"The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate, " he wrote.
Reports said that the crew was pelted with stones at Pahalgam where Emraan is shooting for his upcoming film 'Ground Zero'. The film also features Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain.
In a tweet last night, Anantnag police said the person who pelted the crew members with stones was arrested.
“During the ongoing film shooting at Pahalgam,on 18th sept,at the closing of the shooting at 07:15 PM, One miscreant have pelted stones on the crew members. Accordingly FIR no. 77/2022 was registered in Police Station Pahalgam. The miscreant was identified and arrested,” read the tweet.