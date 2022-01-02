Perishing Poshish

According to the employees working at the only showroom facility in Solina, in summer capital, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Handloom Development Corporation was on the last leg of its survival. They say that the necessary and immediate steps were highly needed to bring the lost glory of one of the oldest corporations of the government.

“How do you expect the Corporation to grow when there are only a few windows open for its survival,” asked the employees association of the corporation.