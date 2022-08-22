Photo Essay: 'Baitul Meeras', Housing The Centuries-old Heritage In Downtown Srinagar

Situated near the banks of Jhelum in Old City's Ali Kadal is a decades old building on a corner overlooking the Shahr-e-Khaas. From residential to military purposes, the place has been used for various purposes and looks worn-out on the outside.

However, it was a perfect spot for the Help Foundation- a registered society involved in several social works including women empowerment, children's health, education etc- that was looking for a place to setup a heritage museum.