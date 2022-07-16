Planning a Maasai Mara Safari from India Now Easier Than Ever

Itinerary

First we had to formulate an itinerary. This was vital as it informed the ultimate cost of the Kenya safari holiday we were about to embark on.

In all honesty, much of the decision making was made much easier by the assistance we got from the travel agent.

As specialists in the Mara National park, they not only understood the intricacies of the Maasai Mara, but they also had working relationships with most of the service providers in the park.

That meant they could advise us on the current rates of accommodation and recommend the best hotels. They also enlightened me on the best time to visit the park based on the kind of experience I was hoping to have.

With a clear idea on what was on the ground, scheduling the trip and the sequence of activities I wanted became easy.

Attractions

As I soon found out, Kenya has a multitude of stunning attractions and the Maasai Mara national park is the crowning jewel. As a result, there are a variety of Kenya holiday packages or deals to choose from.

As far as wildlife attractions go, travelers can visit more than 40 national parks and reserves spread all over the country.

These include the Tsavo East and West National parks, the Samburu national park, Lake Nakuru National park, the Amboseli national park, Nairobi National park, and lots of others.

There are also lots of beaches and coastal attractions with fascinating colorful marine life and lots of water sports and activities.

For our first Kenya vacation, we decided to focus on a 3-day visit to the famed Maasai Mara.