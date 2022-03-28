Priya Jain designs her way to success
A self-taught Jammu girl Priya Jain has become famous as an entrepreneur for creating customized handmade craft gifts and business products online even at the international level.
Jain, a young girl from Jammu’s Talab Tillo did a diploma in product designing from the Indian Institute of Craft and Design (IICD) Jaipur, Rajasthan and returned back home thereafter.
She never wanted to do any kind of routine job but was planning to do something different when she laid the foundation of ‘The Craft Station’ by converting a room at her residence into a working place and developing a website to sell her products online.
Even though the Covid19 situation had not started then in 2017, she tells Greater Kashmir, her dream of establishing her own business became true with the establishment of The Craft Station.
As the lockdown was imposed with the spread of Covid19 in J&K during the first wave, she says that her work did not stop but she gradually started receiving orders for her customized and business products from different locations across J&K as well as the country.
She recalls that she has developed the market by selling products online across the country and delivered two products at the international level including one in Dubai and another in the United States of America.
“I often get overburdened with the work but family members appreciate and accordingly help in packing the orders which I receive from my website,” she says while saying that the family remained very supportive and it was their encouragement that she was able to make her name in the field of customized gifts.
Jain was different and had a speciality in craftwork from her childhood. She says when she was in class 7th, the J & K Government gave her a state award for her work.
“I always had the interest to work in handmade gifts and other products but then I went to college and pursued the further higher studies but the passion always remained alive,” she said.
She says that she did not take any training from any institute with regard to business products and customized handmade gifts but it was self-learning with which she learned the business which is running in profit.
“The studies were different and the business is not what I studied. But the experience made me an expert in making craft related products which have become famous across the country,” she says. She says that she has trained 20 youth through online workshops and two offline workshops are also being organized.
“I want the unemployed youth to have skills to empower themselves and support their families,” she added.