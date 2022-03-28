Priya Jain designs her way to success

A self-taught Jammu girl Priya Jain has become famous as an entrepreneur for creating customized handmade craft gifts and business products online even at the international level.

Jain, a young girl from Jammu’s Talab Tillo did a diploma in product designing from the Indian Institute of Craft and Design (IICD) Jaipur, Rajasthan and returned back home thereafter.

She never wanted to do any kind of routine job but was planning to do something different when she laid the foundation of ‘The Craft Station’ by converting a room at her residence into a working place and developing a website to sell her products online.