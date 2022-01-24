PROMOTING RURAL ECONOMY | FPOs help Shopian farmers to reap dividends

Under FPO, the farmers who are the producers of agricultural products come together to form groups and register themselves as companies under the Indian Companies Act.

The main aim of the FPOs is to augment productivity, reduce ballooning input costs and ensure profit-oriented farming.

Nadeem Majeed Sheikh, a young farmer from the village took the initiative to form such a group in his village, comprising around 25,00 households.

" Initially, I formed a group of six farmers, and then we began visiting different Mohallas in our village and embolden the farmers to join us", said Sheikh.