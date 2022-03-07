QUEEN’S AEROBICS WORLD | Gold medalist turns fitness entrepreneur

Breaking barriers, Neete Kour Khalsa after having won an international gold medal in powerlifting, the young mother of two children worked hard to launch her dream project to open a women-specific gym ‘fitness club’ with the name ‘Queens Aerobics World’ in Janipur.

This fitness club provides physical training to elderly women and young girls to keep physically healthy, psychologically normal and depression free with innovative exercises and aerobics.

Neete Kour Khalsa, an energetic sportswoman in J&K has won an international gold medal at Jamshedpur in Indian Powerlifting Federation in 2019 when India hosted the same.

The young woman was a handball player who played at the national level. However, following her marriage, she could not continue to pursue her passion.