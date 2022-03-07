QUEEN’S AEROBICS WORLD | Gold medalist turns fitness entrepreneur

Breaking barriers, Neete Kour Khalsa after having won an international gold medal in powerlifting, the young mother of two children worked hard to launch her dream project to open a women-specific gym ‘fitness club’ with the name ‘Queens Aerobics World’ in Janipur.
This fitness club provides physical training to elderly women and young girls to keep physically healthy, psychologically normal and depression free with innovative exercises and aerobics.
Neete Kour Khalsa, an energetic sportswoman in J&K has won an international gold medal at Jamshedpur in Indian Powerlifting Federation in 2019 when India hosted the same.
The young woman was a handball player who played at the national level. However, following her marriage, she could not continue to pursue her passion.
Gradually, she started to take a different route to convince her in-laws with the opening of a women-specific gym in Jammu’s Janipur area where ailing, distressed and psychologically affected women could get some relief.
“Majority of gyms here do not train elderly women who are above 40. However, we have customers (women) who are around 72-years-of-age and as under as 4 years-of-age (girls),” Khalsa responds.
She adds that “The elderly women who have multiple health issues join us and pursue our programmes being especially run by expert trainers to overcome depression and retain their healthy life.” Initially, she says she faced problems in running the fitness club but the situation has improved with the active support of the women who are participating in the fitness programmes.
“I am 23-year-old and just completed my graduation. I am preparing for civil services. However, two years of covid19 situation has led to depression and other psychological issues like sleeplessness,” says Anam, one of the young girls. Anam is among the customers who have joined the fitness programmes at the gym.
“I was not able to focus on studies. I could not sleep on time and the nights were sleepless. Life was full of distress and I had gained weight,” she adds while saying she has lost 7 kg in the gym.
She further says that “My health has improved. I take proper sleep and do studies after pursuing health programmes in the gym.”