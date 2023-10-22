Renowned Poet Shahnaz Rasheed conferred with prestigious SaMaPa award

Srinagar, Oct 22: Kashmiri Poet and Translator Shahnaz Rasheed is among recipients of the prestigious SaMaPa awards (Sopori Academy of Music And Performing Arts) this year.
SaMaPa Nund Rishi Samman 2023 is being conferred upon Shahnaz Rasheed (Jammu and Kashmir) for his immense contribution to the field of Kashmiri Literature as a Poet and a Translator, SaMaPa Spokesperson said in a statement.
The award has been named after Sheikh-Ul-Alam, the great Saint of Kashmir and a spiritual leader whose contribution to Kashmiriyat is enormous, it added.
"The award is given to personalities with enormous contribution and path-breaking works in folk and regional culture in fields like compositions, singing, theatre, films, documentaries, sculpture and other performing arts or light music," statement reads.
SaMaPa Awards 2023 announced
SaMaPa ®️ (Sopori Academy of Music And Performing Arts), a leading cultural organization and music academy of India has announced the names of the recipients of this year's prestigious SaMaPa awards, the exclusive national level honours pertaining to J&K.
The announcement was made by Pt. Abhay Rustum Sopori, the International award winning Santoor maestro & composer and General Secretary of SaMaPa, who revealed that the award will be presented during the 19th Annual SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan, the top most classical music festival of Delhi and one of the most prestigious festivals of the country, on 3., 4. and 5. November 2023 at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi.
SaMaPa is a cultural movement, which has translated from a deep-rooted vision of the Founding Chairman, the great music legend late Pandit Bhajan Sopori, the Saint of Santoor & King of Strings, in creating a unique, unbiased and empowering national level platform for presentation, propagation, and teaching of traditionl music and performing arts for the artists and the young talents, Spokesperson said.
SaMaPa Vitasta Samman 2023 is being conferred upon the veteran Pakhawaj maestro Pandit Dalchand Sharma (Delhi) for his lifetime contribution to Hindustani Classical Music (Pakhawaj).
The award is presented to the eminent and legendary musicians of India who contribute significantly in propagating and preserving the cultural heritage of our country. The Samman has been named after the historical river Vitasta (Jhelum), a symbol of love, harmony, art, culture and Shaivite - Sufi Saint tradition of Kashmir, which represents the cultural ethos and rich heritage of J&K.
SaMaPa Kala Vardhan Samman 2023 is being conferred upon Dr. Rosalin Patasani Mishra - Parichay Foundation (Odisha) for the immense and unparalleled contribution to the field of art and culture. The award is presented to eminent personalities, cultural philanthropists, visionaries and institutions who go beyond the conventional areas of working and contribute significantly towards the growth, development, promotion and propagation of art and culture.
SaMaPa Acharya Abhinavgupt Samman 2023 is being conferred upon Avtar Krishen Mota (Delhi) for his immense contribution to the field of Kashmiri art and culture as a Writer and a Columnist, statement said.
The award is in the name of Acharya Abhinavgupt of the 10th century from Kashmir who has been an unmatched thinker, aesthetician, philosopher and an unparalleled commentator of Bharatmuni's Natyashastra. The award is presented to music critics, musicologists, scholars and journalists in appreciation of their extraordinary work by writing music and art reviews, books and journals, and to scholars who have done exceptional research work in the field of art, culture & languages.
SaMaPa Sangeet Tejasvi Samman 2023 is being presented to Dr. Prabbakar Kashyap (Chandigarh) & Dr. Diwakar Kashyap (Khairagarh) for their achievements and contribution to Hindustani Classical Music (Vocal).
The award has been instituted to acknowledge those individuals who are contributing significantly in the field of music at National and International level with their extraordinary talent and are the promising legends in making' of Indian music.
SaMaPa Yuva Ratan Samman 2023 is being conferred upon Viraj Joshi (Pune), grandson of Bharat Rama PL Bhimsen Joshi, in recognition of his conspicuous talent and achievements in the field of Hindustani Classical Music (Vocal).
The award has been instituted to recognize, encourage and felicitate the young generation artists of the country who are doing exceptionally well in their respective fields.
SaMaPa Award of Excellence 2023 is being conferred upon Sadhna Shrivastav for her immense contribution to the field of art and culture as a Television and Stage Presenter, and Documentary Filmmaker.
The award has been instituted to honour those personalities who have done exceptional work in the field of audio and video production, direction of commercial and non-commercial documentaries and films, sound engineering, script writing, cultural photography, programme presentation and compering, and also instrument making, it said.