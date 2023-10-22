Renowned Poet Shahnaz Rasheed conferred with prestigious SaMaPa award

SaMaPa Kala Vardhan Samman 2023 is being conferred upon Dr. Rosalin Patasani Mishra - Parichay Foundation (Odisha) for the immense and unparalleled contribution to the field of art and culture. The award is presented to eminent personalities, cultural philanthropists, visionaries and institutions who go beyond the conventional areas of working and contribute significantly towards the growth, development, promotion and propagation of art and culture.

SaMaPa Acharya Abhinavgupt Samman 2023 is being conferred upon Avtar Krishen Mota (Delhi) for his immense contribution to the field of Kashmiri art and culture as a Writer and a Columnist, statement said.

The award is in the name of Acharya Abhinavgupt of the 10th century from Kashmir who has been an unmatched thinker, aesthetician, philosopher and an unparalleled commentator of Bharatmuni's Natyashastra. The award is presented to music critics, musicologists, scholars and journalists in appreciation of their extraordinary work by writing music and art reviews, books and journals, and to scholars who have done exceptional research work in the field of art, culture & languages.