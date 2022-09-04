Repora: Grapes village of Kashmir

Grapes are cultivated on about 60 hectares of land in the village which makes hundreds of people better earn their livelihood. “it's all green here,” says Bhat while pointing towards unending alleys of grapevines in his orchard. “Repora has carved a niche for the cultivation of quality grapes over the years,” he said with a proud smile.



Interestingly a great advantage of Repora grapes is that these get ready when fresh grapes are not available anywhere in the world except Italy.

According to the farmers associated with the grapes cultivation, about 90% of the population of Repora village is associated with cultivation of grapes.



The harvesting season of grapes starts from July till mid September. However this year due to the warm weather conditions, the harvesting of the fruit started earlier and is nearing completion.