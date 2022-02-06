Resuscitating Dead Lakes

The deputy commissioner informed that the administration has also launched a comprehensive solid waste collection management along the banks of KhushaalSar and Gil Sar lakes and people of the area have been involved to a larger extent, while as he said that the officers from the department of Irrigation and Flood Control Department have been directed to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) in order to further carry out the de-weeding measures and use men and machinery to clean twin lakes.

He said that the aim of the campaign or the scheme is to restore the lake's ecosystem under one initiative. Specifically, the scheme is to restore and maintain the ecological balance of the lake's ecosystem. “We have a comprehensive plan put in place to revive these dead lakes,” he said.