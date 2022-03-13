Reverse Growth |Story of Ambitious JKEDI and Its Unaccomplished Entrepreneurial Dream

“Adverse conditions created by the people at the helm have pushed JKEDI to the brink. We are at the verge of shutting our doors on the start-ups and upcoming entrepreneurs,” a senior official at JKEDI headquarters at Pampore, requesting anonymity, told Greater Kashmir.

“JKEDI is witnessing a reverse growth story. An institute which was conceptualized with so much fanfare and vision is now struggling to stay afloat,” the official says, adding “we don’t have anything substantial to offer to the unemployed youth in Jammu and Kashmir as there is a very miniscule budget that is received from the State component.”