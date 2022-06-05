Reviving J&K as preferred destination for film shootings

A unit, which remained non-functional, with not many officials taking interest in films and filmmaking, is suddenly witnessing an unprecedented rush of film production houses and music directors.

The 1st National Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (NFFJK) is the first ever film festival of a grand scale to be organised by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir in Srinagar from June 15-20,2022. Some say, it may be postponed aiming at the current security scenario.